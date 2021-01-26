Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.97

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 722810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,086,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,983,129 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

