VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading 8.9% Higher

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 2,269,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,477,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 177,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

