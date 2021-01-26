Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52. Approximately 4,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000.

