Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

