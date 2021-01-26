Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

