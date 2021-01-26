Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

NYSE V traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,584,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,355. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

