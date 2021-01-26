Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.
NYSE V traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,584,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,355. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
