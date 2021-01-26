Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $522.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.97 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $424.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

