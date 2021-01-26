VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Shares Down 9.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $16.09. 1,535,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,246,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

