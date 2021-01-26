VNDC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. VNDC has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $37.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNDC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNDC has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007818 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007273 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
VNDC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VNDC is a stablecoin of Vietnam Dong on the blockchain smart contract system, pegged to VND by the rate of 1:1 so that the price of digital currency assets could be stabilised. It is supported by sufficient cash and equivalent assets. VNDC is a stable digital currency system that is based on the ERC20 standard of Ethereum platform and BEP2 standard of Binance platform.Its vision is becoming a stable coin for Vietnamese community, backed by sufficient assets, and always on par with Vietnam Dong on 1:1 exchange rate. VNDC is not only a stable coin but as well as gateway supporting users to convert their fiat money to stable coin (and vise versa), in line with the global blockchain movements. VNDC is the first stable coin of Vietnam, and the first Stablecoin that offer staking at 12% annual rate. This system then can be utilised as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets, as well as, preparation for the upcoming global stablecoin movements. VNDC consists of VNDC Reserve and VNDC Network. Commercial users, resellers and issuers are required to involve in VNDC Reserve or VNDC Network, and sufficiently backed all the issued tokens on a fully reserved basis. VNDC blockchain gateway can be found at vndc.io. VNDC Reserve and Network can be applied directly with VNDC or one of its key partners. “
Buying and Selling VNDC
VNDC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNDC using one of the exchanges listed above.
