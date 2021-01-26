VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $83,311.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.