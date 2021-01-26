Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.90% of Vocera Communications worth $120,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $474,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

