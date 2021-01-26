Voise Price Hits $0.0006 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 93.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Voise has a total market cap of $354,308.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voise has traded down 94.1% against the US dollar. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

About Voise

Voise is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

