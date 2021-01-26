Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €173.00 ($203.53) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.59. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

