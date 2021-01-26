Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

ETR VOW3 opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

