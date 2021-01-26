VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $155,418.13 and approximately $26.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars.

