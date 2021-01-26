Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.39. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 242,088 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

