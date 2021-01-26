Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.39. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 242,088 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
