VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

VYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $443.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

