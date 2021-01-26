Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.32

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $25.18. Waddell & Reed Financial shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1,020,935 shares changing hands.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

