Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.29 million and $1,513.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012893 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008125 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,607,738 coins and its circulating supply is 196,228,124 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

