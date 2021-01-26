Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post sales of $35.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.14 billion and the lowest is $32.31 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $141.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.98 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

