Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.