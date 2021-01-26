Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and $2.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.43 or 0.04206748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

