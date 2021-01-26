Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Plans GBX 1.55 Dividend

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WHR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,008. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

About Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

