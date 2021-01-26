wave edu coin Trading Down 64.7% Over Last Week (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 64.7% against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $91,702.71 and $164.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.
