WAX (WAXP) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and $2.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,578,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,275,708 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

