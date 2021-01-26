WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 41.2% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

