WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 52.2% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and $23.54 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

