WazirX Price Reaches $0.0900 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One WazirX token can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.