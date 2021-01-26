WazirX Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

