WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 3%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.92 ($4.61) and last traded at €3.92 ($4.61). 1,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

