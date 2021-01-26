Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 964 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.27. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.