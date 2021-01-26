Webcoin (WEB) Achieves Market Cap of $23,223.45

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Webcoin has a total market cap of $23,223.45 and approximately $3,016.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Webcoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Webcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

