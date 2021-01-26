Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Shares of DKS opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

