Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF):

1/11/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.40 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.30 to $1.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 330,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,078. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

