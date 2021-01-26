Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ):

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 167,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

