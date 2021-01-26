Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FLIR Systems (FLIR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) recently:
- 1/7/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00.
- 1/4/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 78,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,035. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.52.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 38.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
