Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $527.00 to $553.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $575.00 to $584.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $575.00 to $584.00.

1/13/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

1/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

12/16/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $737.00 to $736.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $527.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $543.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.