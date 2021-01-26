Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

1/12/2021 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $290.00.

1/11/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $290.00.

1/6/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $237.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 17,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

