Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ZAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA: ZAL):

1/20/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZAL opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.19.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

