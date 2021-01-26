Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY):

1/26/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

1/21/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

1/8/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

1/7/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.25 to $11.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 75,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

