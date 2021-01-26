Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.94. 2,537,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,274,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

