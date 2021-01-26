Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 198,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 88,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 36.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

