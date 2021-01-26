Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 198,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 88,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.
About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
