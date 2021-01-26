Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $236.59

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.59 and traded as high as $290.00. Weiss Korea Opportunity shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 55,323 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.54.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

