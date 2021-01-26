Wells Fargo & Company Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

