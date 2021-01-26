Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 1,453,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

