Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 90,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 158,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 339,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

