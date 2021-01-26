Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by 140166

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by research analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. 140166’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

WERN opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

