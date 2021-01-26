Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

