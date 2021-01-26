WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 147,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

