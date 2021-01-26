West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.98

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.98 and last traded at C$85.92, with a volume of 281527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.6899994 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

